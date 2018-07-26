Experts advise caution over rush to declare end to Korean War

NATIONAL

With the two Koreas marking the 65th anniversary of signing the armistice agreement of the Korean War, the focus is now on whether they can realize their plan of declaring an official end to the war by the end of this year.



The two Koreas have been pushing for a formal end to the war since President Moon Jae-in and North Koreas leader Kim Jong-un pledged to replace the armistice agreement with a peace treaty at the Panmunjom summit in April.



But the idea should be pursued with caution and in conjunction with progress in North Korea’s denuclearization efforts, experts said, noting that a relentless pursuit of ending the Korean War could undermine South Korea and the US’ efforts to make Pyongyang give up its nuclear program.



“Declaring an end to the Korean War without significant progress on denuclearization is a grave mistake,” said Shin Beom-chul, a senior fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, a Seoul-based research institute.



“It must happen at least when North Korea has declared its nuclear facilities. Otherwise, we could end up paying too high a price for North Korea’s trivial denuclearization measures.”







North Korean and UN forces delegates meet at the cross-border village of Panmunjom to discuss an armistice on Oct. 11, 1951. Yonhap

President Moon Jae-in. Yonhap