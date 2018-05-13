Did US promise ‘economic rewards’?

NATIONAL

US secretary of state Mike Pompeo (left), North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (Yonhap)

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s remarks about how the US will treat North Korea if it ends nuclear weapons programs may signal economic rewards to the cash-stripped reclusive regime in return for its complete denuclearization.Pompeo said his talks with Kim Jong-un in Pyongyang had been “warm,” “constructive” and “good,” and he made clear that if North Korea dismantles its nuclear weapons in a permanent and verifiable way, the US would be willing to help boost the North’s economy.“If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends,” he said at a news conference Friday with his South Korean counterpart Kang Kyung-wha.Pompeo went to Pyongyang on Wednesday in his second visit to the reclusive country in more than a month to finalize plans for the upcoming US-North Korea summit and bring back three Americans who had been detained in North Korea.North Korean leader Kim Jong-un also said he had reached a “satisfactory consensus” during the meeting and praised Trump for showing interest in resolving issues through dialogue “with new alternatives,” the North’s state-run media reported.Expectations are growing that the two countries broadly reached an agreement on ways to achieve the goal of denuclearization and to guarantee the Kim Jong-un regime’s security ahead of their historic summit set for June 12 in Singapore.Since US President Donald Trump accepted North Korea’s suggestion for direct talks on denuclearization, there have been concerns over whether the countries have the same understanding of what denuclearization means and how to achieve it.The US and South Korea have demanded the North give up its nuclear weapons in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner. North Korea, on the other hand, has suggested “phased and synchronized” measures for denuclearization.“I think he talks about economic assistance in return for North Korea getting rid of its nuclear weapons programs in the short term. It would not be a blunt economic assistance, but would be a partial, limited sanctions relief. Economic assistance would only come when the North substantially denuclearizes,” said Ko Myung-hyun, a researcher at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies.“North Korea would want other countries to invest in its infrastructure and set up joint ventures and such. It would want money to go directly to the regime, not to its civil society. It wants to boost the economy only to the level its regime could control,” he said. “That’s why sanctions relief is important for the North Korean regime.”“How much sanctions relief North Korea could be granted by the US is up to how much the isolated country voluntarily takes measures to dismantle its nuclear arsenal.”North Korea unveiled a detailed plan on Saturday to dismantle its major nuclear test site between May 23 and 25, which Cheong Wa Dae said shows the North’s will to deliver on its promise to give up nuclear weapons programs.North Korea might have agreed to a rapid dismantlement of its nuclear and missile programs, and the US might have agreed to partially easing sanctions against the North in return, some analysts say.“I think the US and North Korea have already reached a certain level of agreement,” said Kim Dong-yub, professor at Kyungnam University’s Far East Institute.“In implementing the plans -- step-by-step, or simultaneously -- there could be a gap between North Korea and the US. But through ‘new alternatives’ (mentioned by Trump) could have narrowed the gap,” he said. “I think it could be the US beginning to discuss rewards for North Korea or giving low-level rewards to the country as North Korea begins to take action (for denuclearization).”“What North Korea wants in return would be the signing of a peace treaty and normalization of relations with the US on the security front, as well as sanctions relief and large-scale economic assistance on the economic front,” Kim said.The focal point would have been a timeline, by which North Korea completes a permanent, verifiable and irreversible dismantling of its nuclear arsenal and the US takes measures to guarantee the Kim Jong-un regime’s security, he said. The deadline would be 2020, before the US holds its next presidential election and North Korea completes its five-year economic plan, he added.The very reason the North seeks to bolster its economy is to appeal to its own people -- a key to regime survival -- after having declared itself a nuclear weapons state last year, according to the scholar.North Korea announced at a ruling party meeting last month that it was suspending all tests of nuclear and missile programs, as well as a plan to close the nuclear testing ground, because it had already completed developing nuclear weapons programs.It said it will instead “concentrate all efforts of the whole party and country on the socialist economic construction,” which analysts said may mark an end of the “byungjin” policy of pursuing the parallel development of nuclear weapons and economy.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)