N. Korean state media outlets widely report nuclear test site dismantlement plan

NATIONAL

North Korean state media outlets on Sunday widely reported the country's decision to dismantle its nuclear test site, a move seen as underscoring its seriousness about denuclearization.



The Rodong Sinmun, the North's main newspaper, carried the full text of a statement the foreign ministry released the previous night that the country will demolish its Punggye-ri nuclear test site between May 23 and 25.







Punggye-ri nuclear test site (Yonhap)

The Korean Central Broadcasting Station, a radio station for the domestic audience, also reported on the ministry's announcement Saturday night and replayed it twice at 6 a.m. and noon on Sunday.The Korean Central Television Station also showed a newscaster reading the statement Saturday night.These reports appear to be designed to show not only to the international community but also to the people at home that the regime in Pyongyang is serious about its denuclearization commitment.State media outlets have also carried reports on US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo's visit to Pyongyang and his meeting with leader Kim Jong-un, saying the two sides had in-depth discussions on issues related to the upcoming summit between the two countries.Kim and US President Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a summit in Singapore on June 12."Ahead of the summit with the US, the North appears to be trying to promote its credibility through actively letting not only the international community but also North Korean people know of the plan to dismantle the nuclear test site," said Kim Yong-hyu, a professor at Seoul's Dongguk University. (Yonhap)