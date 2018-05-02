USFK presence “unrelated” to peace treaty with NK: President Moon

According to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon said the issue of US troops stationed in South Korea should only be determined through consultations with Washington, and was not dependent upon whether there would be a peace treaty with North Korea.
|US warplanes on standby during the Vigilant Ace South Korea-US joint air drill held from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8. (Yonhap)
“US troops in South Korea is a matter of US-South Korea alliance. It has nothing to do with signing a peace treaty,” presidential spokesperson Kim Eui-kyeom quoted Moon as saying during a televised press briefing.
The remark came days after presidential special adviser Moon Chung-in floated the possibility of withdrawing US forces stationed in South Korea in the event that the two Koreas singed a peace treaty.
