Kim Jong-un understands denuclearization requires inspection: Seoul official

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un seems to understand that the “inspection and verification” process is mandatory in the path leading to the North’s denuclearization, a ranking government official said Wednesday.



“It is not sensible to seek a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula without going through the process of inspection and verification -- it seems the North’s leader has sufficient understanding of the matter,” a senior official from Seoul’s Ministry of Unification told reporters.





In this file photo,the cooling tower of the Yongbyon nuclear complex is demolished in Yongbyon, North Korea in 2008. (Yonhap)