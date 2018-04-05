Two Koreas talk protocols, security for April summit

NATIONAL

The two Koreas held working-level talks at the truce village of Panmunjeom on Thursday to discuss security measures, protocols and media coverage for their upcoming summit.



The meeting kicked off around 10 a.m. (Seoul time) and lasted for four hours on the southern side of the joint security area, also known as Panmunjeom, according to the South Korean presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.



South Korean soldiers stand on guard as they face the North Korea side at the border village of Panmunjeom in the demilitarized zone, South Korea. (AP)