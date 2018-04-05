Working-level talks on summit protocol, security kick off

NATIONAL

South Korean soldiers look toward the North Korean side as a North Korean solder approaches the UN truce village building that sits on the border of the Demilitarized Zone. (AP)

The two Koreas started working-level talks on protocol, security and media coverage on Thursday, Seoul’s Unification Ministry said, ahead of an inter-Korean summit set for later this month.The meeting was to kick off at 10 a.m. at the southern side of the truce village of Panmunjeom near the border, according to Seoul.The South Korean delegation is headed by Kim Sang-gyun, a senior director from the National Intelligence Service, according to Cheong Wa Dae.The North said that it would send a six-member delegation led by Kim Chang-son, chief secretary to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.Separate working-level talks focusing on inter-Korean communications are scheduled to take place Saturday.The talks come ahead of a scheduled summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on April 27. It will be the first inter-Korean summit since 2007. Kim will also be the first North Korean leader to cross the border since the end of the 1950-53 Korean War.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)