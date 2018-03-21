Go to Mobile Version

[Breaking] Moon hints at possible three-way summit with US, N. Korean leaders

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 21, 2018 - 11:06
  • Updated : Mar 21, 2018 - 11:06
President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday floated the possibility of a three-way summit among the two Koreas and the United States.
 
From left: South Korean President Moon Jae-in, US President Donald Trump, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (AP)

"Holding a North Korea-US summit following a South-North Korea summit itself is a historical event. And depending on their outcomes, they may lead to a three-way summit of South, North and US," Moon said while attending a meeting of Seoul's preparation committee for the upcoming inter-Korean dialogue, held at his office Cheong Wa Dae.

"We must completely resolve the issues of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula and establishing peace through these upcoming talks and others that will follow," he added, according to Cheong Wa Dae pool reports. (Yonhap)



