Seoul proposes high-level talks on summit with N. Korea on March 29

By Yonhap
  • Published : Mar 21, 2018 - 14:16
  • Updated : Mar 21, 2018 - 14:16

South Korea on Wednesday proposed holding high-level talks with North Korea next week to discuss details of the upcoming summit between their leaders.

The decision to propose holding high-level talks on March 29 came during the second meeting of a summit preparation committee held at the presidential office Cheong Wa Dae.

Seoul hopes to hold the high-level inter-Korean dialogue at the joint security area of Panmunjom, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom, who added that the proposal will soon be delivered to the North by the country's unification ministry. (Yonhap)

Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom (Yonhap)

