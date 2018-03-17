Moon, Trump seek close cooperation ahead of talks with NK

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, hours after his conversation with the Japanese leader, as Seoul scrambles to prepare for the upcoming inter-Korean summit.



According to Seoul’s presidential office, Moon and Trump spoke over the telephone for about 35 minutes from around 10 p.m., discussing issues surrounding North Korea, and Seoul-Washington relations.





President Moon Jae-in (left) and US President Donald Trump. Yonhap