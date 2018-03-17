Moon, Trump seek close cooperation ahead of talks with NK

President Moon Jae-in held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump, hours after his conversation with the Japanese leader, as Seoul scrambles to prepare for the upcoming inter-Korean summit.
According to Seoul’s presidential office, Moon and Trump spoke over the telephone for about 35 minutes from around 10 p.m., discussing issues surrounding North Korea, and Seoul-Washington relations.
|President Moon Jae-in (left) and US President Donald Trump. Yonhap
“Denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula is the most important objective in achieving peace not on the peninsula but in the world,” Moon was quoted as saying by his chief press secretary Yoon Young-chan.
“Concessions on (denuclearization) cannot be made under any circumstances, and that is our adamant position.”
According to Yoon, Moon also touched on the issue of Washington’s trade policies, saying that the strength of the alliance should be made visible, hinting at Seoul’s desires to see Washington easing its protectionist measures.
Yoon also revealed that Moon briefed Trump on the results of his national security officers’ visits to China, Russia and Japan, and said that these countries fully support US-North Korea talks. Yoon added that the two leaders agreed to maintain close cooperation “in every step to enable North Korea to take action towards denuclearization.”
Seoul’s National Security Office chief Chung Eui-yong, and National Intelligence Service Director Suh Hoon had traveled to China, Russian and Japan to rally support for inter-Korean and US-North Korea talks.
By Choi He-suk (cheesuk@heraldcorp.com)