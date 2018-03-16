Moon, Abe agree to ‘keep up pressure on North Korea’: Japanese media

NATIONAL

President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (Yonhap)

President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe spoke by phone Friday, agreeing to maintain “maximum pressure” against North Korea until Pyongyang abandons its nuclear program, according to Japanese media outlets.The conversation Friday took place days after Moons’ envoy, National Intelligence Service chief Suh Hoon, who had met with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, visited Tokyo to discuss the inter-Korean talks.During his meeting with the South Korean delegation earlier this month, Kim said he was willing to denuclearize as long as the security of the North Korean regime was guaranteed.US President Donald Trump last week accepted Kim’s proposal for a summit to be held by May. Both Koreas also agreed to hold what would be their third summit in April.Abe has been emphasizing the need for North Korea to take “concrete” actions for denuclearization as the US prepares to hold an unprecedented summit with the North.Tokyo has long insisted that the “opening of formal talks” with North Korea must be strictly conditional on Pyongyang taking clear steps toward the “complete, verifiable and irreversible” abandonment of its nuclear program.By Claire Lee (dyc@heraldcorp.com)