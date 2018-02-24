US will continue 'campaign of maximum pressure' on North Korea: White House

NATIONAL

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea -- The United States will continue to put pressure on North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons program despite a growing mood of reconciliation between the two Koreas, the White House said Saturday.



"We are going to continue a campaign of maximum pressure, the latest sanctions are the strongest that we have had on North Korea. We are going to continue in that form," White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said at meeting with reporters at Team USA House in Yonpyong Ski Resort, a venue of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.





(Yonhap)

Sanders arrived in South Korea on Friday as a member of a US delegation, headed by US President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka. The first daughter is to attend the closing ceremony of the Winter Games in South Korea on Sunday.In his meeting with Ivanka on Friday, South Korean President Moon Jae-in reiterated the need to maintain the ongoing mood of dialogue and reconciliation between his country and North Korea, while Ivanka stressed the need to continue putting maximum pressure on the reclusive country that is pushing forward its nuclear and missile programs despite strong opposition from the international community. (Yonhap)