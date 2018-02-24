[PyeongChang 2018] First lady Kim, Ivanka watch snowboarding final

NATIONAL

South Korea's first lady Kim Jung-sook and Ivanka Trump, the US president's daughter and senior advisor, watched a snowboarding competition together at the ongoing PyeongChang Winter Olympics on Saturday, a presidential aide here said.





Ivanka Trump (left), First Lady Kim Jung-sook, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

Ivanka Trump (left), First Lady Kim Jung-sook, Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (Yonhap)

They watched the men's big air final competition at Alpensia Ski Jumping Centre in the northeastern city of PyeongChang. They were accompanied by Seoul's Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Ryu Seung-min, a South Korean member of the International Olympic Committee."(First lady Kim and Ivanka Trump) have decided to watch the competition, considering that advisor Ivanka is a fan of the snowboarding event," the presidential official told Yonhap News Agency over the phone, declining to be named."As first lady Kim and advisor Ivanka carry out their schedule together, there will be time for them to reaffirm the friendship between South Korea and the United States," he added.The US first daughter arrived in Korea on Friday for a four-day visit to lead Washington's delegation to the closing ceremony of the quadrennial games, which is scheduled for Sunday. (Yonhap)