[PyeongChang 2018] Korea brushes past Japan to make women's curling final

SPORTS

South Korea’s “Garlic Girls” secured a much-anticipated semifinal victory in the women’s curling at the PyeongChang Olympics on Friday, guaranteeing them at least a silver medal.



The four-member team, whose nickname reflects the produce their hometown is famous for, beat Japan 8-7 at the Gangneung Curling Center.



The victory came after the team led by skip Kim Eun-jung had defeated higher-ranked teams, including favorites Canada and Sweden, becoming the first to qualify for the semifinals.





South Korean curler Kim Seon-yeong (left) congratulates skip Kim Eun-jung after winning the PyeongChang Olympic semifinal at the Gangneung Curling Center in Gangneung, Gyeonggi Province, Friday. (Yonhap)