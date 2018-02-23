Ivanka Trump arrives in South Korea

NATIONAL

Ivanka Trump (Yonhap)

Ivanka Trump, US President Donald Trump’s daughter and senior adviser to the White House, arrived in South Korea on Friday to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.President Moon Jae-in was set to host a dinner for Trump at Sangchunjae, the traditional Korean house inside the presidential office.The dinner was also to be attended by the US delegation including White House press secretary Sarah Sanders; Gen. Vincent Brooks, commander of US Forces Korea; Sen. James Risch, a republican from Idaho; Marc Knapper, charge d’affaires at the US Embassy; Allison Hooker, a National Security Council official who specialized in Korean affairs, among others.From the Korean side, Chief Presidential Secretary Im Jong-seok, presidential national security chief Chung Eui-yong, chief of staff for policy Chang Ha-sung and first lady Kim Jung-sook will accompany Moon to host the US delegation.The Blue House prepared a kosher, vegetarian menu for the first daughter who abides by a disciplined diet, according to the presidential office. Following the dinner, a small concert was planned featuring traditional Korean music performances.Her visit comes amid speculations over a possible contact between officials from the US and North Korea on the sidelines of the Olympics, after it was revealed that US Vice President Mike Pence was set to meet with North Korean officials until the North cancelled it at the last minute.North Korea said Thursday that it would also send a high-level delegation headed by Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the central committee of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, to attend the closing of the Olympics.Officials from South Korea and the US dismissed the possibility.Cheong Wa Dae official also said Thursday that there is neither a “plan” nor a “chance” for delegates from the North and US to meet during their stay here. The official told reporters on condition of anonymity that “their paths at the closing ceremony will not cross.”US official said that the first daughter’s trip is aimed at cheering American athletes competing in the Winter Games and reaffirming the strength of the South Korea-US alliance and she does not plan to meet with North Korean officials or defectors during her visit.Trump’s visit is drawing attention here as a message she might be carrying from her father, particularly on his stance on North Korea or his willingness to talk to the reclusive regime, could shape the dynamics of the Korean Peninsula following the Olympics.There are mounting concerns that a breakthrough in inter-Korean relations will not lead to a resolution to the nuclear standoff and tensions will resurface unless the US and North Korea sit down for talks.Amid the speculations over a possible contact between Trump and the North Korean officials, the US is seen toughening its rhetoric against the North.Pence slammed North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong on Thursday, calling her a “central pillar” of a regime accused of serious human rights abuses at the Conservative Political Action Conference.“The sister of Kim Jong-un is a central pillar of the most tyrannical and oppressive regime on the planet -- an evil family clique that brutalizes, subjugates, starves and imprisons its 25 million people” he said.The US State Department also said that Kim Yong-chol, who heads the North’s delegation, should use his planned visit to South Korea to pay tribute to the victims of the sinking of the South Korean warship Cheonan that he is said to have masterminded.“I think first we would hope that he would take the opportunity to go to that memorial; to go to the memorial and see what he (is) believed to have been responsible for,” Heather Nauert, the State Department spokeswoman, said during a regular press briefing, referring to the memorial where the wreckage of the torpedoed ship is on display.(laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)