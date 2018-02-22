[PyeongChang 2018] Ivanka Trump to meet Moon, but not NK officials, on Olympic trip

Trump is set to arrive Friday and dine with Moon at Cheong Wa Dae in the evening, according to US officials. During the trip, she will cheer on Team USA at the Winter Olympics and watch some of the events, but will not be meeting with either North Korean officials or defectors, they added.
“I am honored to lead the US delegation to the closing ceremonies of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympics,” Ivanka Trump said in a statement released by the White House.
While she is in South Korea, a North Korean high-level delegation headed by Kim Yong-chol, vice chairman of the ruling Workers’ Party of Korea, will also be here to meet with President Moon and attend the closing ceremony of the Olympics.
Though US officials said the purpose of the trip is to cheer on American athletes, reaffirm the US-South Korea alliance and celebrate the successful Olympics, speculation had abounded over possible interaction between US and North Korean officials on the sidelines of the sporting event.
“Ivanka Trump is the closest person to President Donald Trump, but it seems to me there is no one who has diplomatic authority to engage with North Korea during their visit,” J. James Kim, a research fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies, told The Korea Herald.
“They could make contact, but there will be no change or diplomatic breakthrough (through her visit).”
Trump‘s visit comes amid hopes that the first daughter could play a moderating role in the White House’s bellicose approach to North Korea, as Seoul seeks to use the momentum created by a thaw in inter-Korean relations to encourage direct talks between Washington and Pyongyang.
South Korea has tried to lead the US and North Korea to sit down for talks behind the scenes.
North Korea and the US were reportedly set to meet for talks on Feb. 10 in Cheong Wa Dae when the North’s high-level delegation, including North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s sister Kim Yo-jong, and US Vice President Mike Pence were in Seoul for the opening ceremony of the Olympics.
But the North’s delegation canceled the meeting at the last minute. Speculations are ripe that Pyongyang was unhappy with Pence highlighting human rights abuses under the Kim regime and pushing for tougher sanctions against Pyongyang.
Woo Jung-yeop, a research fellow at the Sejong Institute, said the Moon administration should use Trump’s visit as a chance to deliver its position to the US.
“Given President Trump relies on a handful of associates around him, it would be important for the Moon administration to focus on delivering our side to her, particularly on such issues as trade,” he said. “On North Korea nuclear issue, North Korea and the US remain firm about their respective positions. We should not rush to lead them into dialogue.”
Amid growing uncertainties on the Korean Peninsula, the message that Trump will bring on behalf of her father, if any, is expected to be a watershed in the dynamics on the Korean Peninsula after the Olympics.
There are growing concerns that the breakthrough in inter-Korean relations will not lead to resolving the nuclear standoff and tensions will resurface unless the US and North Korea sit down for talks.
The US’ growing protectionism has also become a headache for the government. The US announced plans to impose anti-dumping tariffs of up to 50 percent on large washing machines and solar cell imports from South Korea. It is now considering whether to levy heavy tariffs on South Korean steel imports.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)