[PyeongChang 2018] Korean team eyes gold in men and women’s short track

SPORTS

Choi Min-jeong (Yonhap)

With two gold medals already under its belt, South Korea is looking for gold medals in both the men’s and women‘s short track speedskating events at the PyeongChang Games later Saturday.Lim Hyo-jun, who earned the country its first gold on Feb. 10 in the men’s 1,500 meters, will compete alongside compatriots Seo Yi-ra and Hwang Dae-heon in the men’s 1,000 final.Choi Min-jeong, who initially placed second but was disqualified in a controversial ruling in the women’s 500-meter event, will go for the gold alongside Shim Suk-hee and Kim A-lang in the finals of the 1,500 meters. Choi is currently the Olympic record holder for the women’s 500-meter short track speedskating event.Cha Jun-hwan will perform in the free skate event in the men’s figure skating. Regardless of the result, he will have made history as the first South Korean man to compete in the free skate event in 20 years.Also setting out to make history in South Korean winter sports is the men‘s hockey team, ranked 18th in the world, which will play against No. 7 Switzerland in hopes to earn its first-ever Olympic win.The South Korean men’s and women’s curling teams will each take on Great Britain in qualifiers, Saturday.By Yoon Min-sik (minsikyoon@heraldcorp.com)