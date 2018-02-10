[PyeongChang 2018] Tired of media coverage on North Korea? Here’s what South Koreans think

SPORTS

Jayine Chung says she gets frustrated whenever she switches on her TV these days. The 33-year-old, who works in the media industry in Seoul, collaborates often with foreign journalists who visit the peninsula to cover the two Koreas.



“All I see are North Koreans, Kim Jong-un, and Kim Yo-jong (when I turn on my TV),” Chung told The Korea Herald.



“As much as reconciliation and peace talks between the two nations are important, I feel that there should be a balanced coverage in the media.”



It is unclear whether Chung and her opinion belong to the majority or minority in South Korea. But no one would disagree that this year’s Olympic coverage has been heavily focused on the issues surrounding North Korea’s participation in the Games, rather than the sporting event itself in PyeongChang.

(Shot and edited by Park Ju-young)



At the same time, the hype is unsurprising, if not understandable. To recount the latest developments, Kim Yo-jong, the sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, arrived in South Korea for the Games on Friday. The South and North Korean athletes marched together behind a united flag at the opening ceremony. This year’s edition also features the first-ever -- and controversial -- unified Olympics team in women’s hockey.



Some opposition politicians and public members in the country have criticized the communist state’s participation in the Games, dubbing this year’s event the “Pyongyang Olympics.”



They claim that the current South Korean President and his government are bringing attention to North Korea, rather than their own nation and, most importantly, its athletes.

North Korean cheerleaders wave the unified flag of the two Koreas at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Witner Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

Kim Yo-jong (right), the sister of the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, shakes hands with the South Korean President Moon Jae-in (left) at the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Yonhap)

Athletes from the two Koreas march into the stadium with their unified flag during the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, Gangwon Province, Friday. (Lee Sang-sub/ The Korea Herald)