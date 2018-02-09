[Photo News] NK leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong all smiles upon arrival in Seoul

NATIONAL

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful younger sister Kim Yo-jong was all smiles as she met with South Korean officials upon touching down in South Korea on Friday.



Striding confidently through Incheon Airport, Kim Yo-jong presented a contrasting image to the rigidity of the reclusive North Korean regime.



South Koreans Unification Minister Cho Myung-kyun met with Kim Yo-jong in a special guest room at the airport.



Kim Yo-jong, who wears multiple hats in the North Korean government, arrived here on a private jet as part of a high-level government delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.



The North’s 22-member delegation, which includes ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, will attend the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday evening and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.