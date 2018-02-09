Go to Mobile Version

NATIONAL

LATEST NEWS

[Photo News] NK leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong all smiles upon arrival in Seoul

By Rumy Doo
  • Published : Feb 9, 2018 - 15:44
  • Updated : Feb 9, 2018 - 15:45
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s powerful younger sister Kim Yo-jong was all smiles as she met with South Korean officials upon touching down in South Korea on Friday.

Striding confidently through Incheon Airport, Kim Yo-jong presented a contrasting image to the rigidity of the reclusive North Korean regime.

South Koreans Unification Minister Cho Myung-kyun met with Kim Yo-jong in a special guest room at the airport.

Kim Yo-jong, who wears multiple hats in the North Korean government, arrived here on a private jet as part of a high-level government delegation to the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games.

The North’s 22-member delegation, which includes ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, will attend the Olympic opening ceremony on Friday evening and meet with South Korean President Moon Jae-in. 








Photos by Yonhap
Written by Rumy Doo (doo@heraldcorp.com

The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation

Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager : Shin Chang Hoon
Tel : 02.727.0114