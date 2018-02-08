ICBM shown at NK military parade

NATIONAL

A day before the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, North Korea held a military parade in Pyongyang on Thursday, with intercontinental ballistic missiles displayed in the presence of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.



ICBM-class Hwasong-14 and -15 missiles – which were successfully test-fired last year – were shown alongside Hwasong-12 intermediate-range ballistic missiles and Pukkuksong-2, solid-fuel medium-range ballistic missiles, according to footage of the parade, which the South Korean military said it believed started at 11:30 a.m.



Some 13,000 soldiers are thought to have participated in the military event at Kim Il-sung Square in central Pyongyang. Troops marched in formation while Kim Jong-un watched from a balcony alongside his wife Ri-Sol-ju, who made a rare appearance at the public event.





Hwasong-14 appears during North Korea`s military parade in Pyongyang. Yonhap

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un uses binoculars to look out at the military parade Thursday. (Yonhap)

The crowd at the military parde in Pyongyang on Thursday spell out N. Korean leader Kim Jong-un's name in Kim Il-sung Square. (Yonhap)