Moon to meet NK delegates to PyeongChang on Saturday

NATIONAL

South Korean President Moon Jae-in will meet North Korean government delegates to the PyeongChang Olympic Games this week, his office Cheong Wa Dae said Thursday, highlighting the recent rapprochement between the two Koreas facilitated by the North's participation in the Winter Olympic Games.



The meeting will be held Saturday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom.



"President Moon plans to hold a meeting and have lunch with the North Korean delegation on Feb. 10," the spokesman told a press briefing without disclosing the location of the planned meeting.



The North's official delegation is scheduled to arrive here Friday, Seoul's unification ministry said earlier.





President Moon Jae-in, left, and Kim Yo-jong (Yonhap)

The 22-member delegation will be headed by the communist state's ceremonial head of state, Kim Yong-nam. It will also include the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong.Moon's meeting with the North Korean delegates will be held one day after they attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Olympic Games in the eastern town of Pyeongchang on Friday."The high-level North Korean delegation will attend the opening ceremony of the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games on Feb. 9," the Cheong Wa Dae spokesman said.North Korea has also agreed to send 22 athletes to the Winter Olympic Games, which will be held from Friday through Feb. 25.The North's decision to take part in the Olympics came after three rounds of inter-Korean dialogue held last month, the first of their kind in over two years. (Yonhap)