[Breaking] NK leader’s sister Kim Yo-jong to come to S. Korea this week

Headed by its ceremonial head of state Kim Yong-nam, the 22-member delegation also includes Choe Hwi, chairman of the National Sports Guidance Committee, and Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country.
The move will likely put South Korea in a tricky position, as both Kim and Choe are subject to sanctions imposed on North Korea.
Kim, the younger sister of leader Kim and vice director of the Propaganda and Agitation Department of the Workers’ Party of Korea, is under the US’ unilateral sanctions. Choe Hwi is on the US as well as the UN sanctions list that includes a travel ban.
|North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, left, and sister Kim Yo-jong (Yonhap)
Pyongyang notified Seoul on Sunday that the 22-member high-level delegation led by Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People’s Assembly, would arrive to South Korea on Friday to attend the opening ceremony of the Feb. 9-25 PyeongChang Olympics.
Choe Ryong-hae, the de facto No. 2 man and a vice chairman of the ruling party’s central committee, was not included in the delegation, defying speculation here.
Choe, considered North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s right-hand man, is blacklisted under South Korea’s unilateral sanctions, which includes an assets freeze. He is not subject to a travel ban.
How the North’s high-level delegation will travel to the South is also a matter of concern, as taking a ferry or flight could violate sanctions against the communist state imposed by the UN, the US or South Korea.
There are speculations that Pyongyang’s high-level delegation will travel to Seoul by Air Koryo, North Korea’s state-owned carrier, which would be in violation of US sanctions. A sanction was placed against Air Koryo in December for its links to weapons proliferation and foreign currency earnings for the reclusive regime.
“For Kim, who is 91 years old, it would be too tough to travel by land. He will probably visit South Korea by air,” former South Korean Unification Minister Jeong Se-hyun said in a radio interview Tuesday.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry maintains that it will not stoke any controversy with regards to sanctions, saying it is closely coordinating with the US and the international community on the matter.
The sanctions against North Korea were already temporarily lifted in two cases to facilitate Pyongyang’s participation in the Olympics.
South Korean athletes flew to the North’s Masikryong Ski Resort for joint ski training on a chartered Asiana Airlines plane after the US agreed to make an exception regarding sanctions. Current US sanctions on North Korea prohibit airplanes from landing on American territories within 180 days of taking off from North Korea.
North Korea’s 140-member art troupe took the ferry Mangyongbong-92 to South Korea and is using it as accommodation here, which is in violation of South Korea’s sanctions imposed on May 24, 2010, to punish the North’s sinking of a South Korean warship. The sanctions ban inter-Korean exchanges and North Korean ships from making a port call in the South.
By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)