Seoul welcomes planned visit of N. Korean leader's sister

NATIONAL

South Korea's presidential office Cheong Wa Dae on Wednesday welcomed the planned visit of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's sister, noting it reflects the communist state's willingness to reduce tension on the Korean Peninsula.



"We believe North Korea's delegation contains the North's willingness to celebrate the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games and also reduce tension," Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom told a press briefing.



The remarks came shortly after North Korea said its high-level delegation will include the North Korean leader's sister, Kim Yo-jong.



The North Korean leader's sister currently serves as a deputy chief of the ruling Workers' Party's propaganda and agitation department.





Kim Yo-jong (Yonhap)

The Cheong Wa Dae official said her visit will have a "great meaning" in that she is a sister of the North Korean leader and a ranking official of the powerful Workers' Party.Kim and other North Korean delegates to the PyeongChang Olympic Games are expected to arrive here Friday for the opening of the Winter Olympic Games, which will end on Feb. 25.The official delegation will be led by Kim Yong-nam, president of the Presidium of the Supreme People's Assembly, who is the North's ceremonial head of state. The North Korean delegation is scheduled to return home on Sunday. (Yonhap)