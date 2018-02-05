[Breaking] Lee Jae-yong gets suspended sentence, released in appeals trial

BUSINESS

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong was freed Thursday, as a Seoul appeals court cleared him of major charges and handed down a suspended sentence.



The Seoul High Court overturned a lower court’s five-year sentence and handed down two years and six months in prison suspended for four years for bribery -- rejecting the special counsel’s argument that it was linked to his succession. Prosecutors had maintained a 12-year prison term for Lee.



The 50-year-old scion of the biggest conglomerate in South Korea was immediately released after nearly a year behind bars following his detention in February last year.



“I apologize for disappointing all. The past year has been a time for me to look back on myself. I will take more caution and do better,” Lee said, leaving the court after the verdict was read.



Asked if he would appeal, he said he would, and took off to visit his ailing father, Lee Kun-hee. His father remains at Samsung Medical Center in southern Seoul after he was hospitalized for a heart attack in 2014.



Lee Jae-yong had faced five charges, including embezzlement and hiding assets overseas.





(Yonhap)