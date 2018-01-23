[Breaking] S. Korean inspection team sets off for NK

NATIONAL

A South Korean delegation arrives at the Donghae Highway Transit Office at the East Sea Line to cross the border to North Korea on Tuesday. (Yonhap)

A 12-member South Korean delegation crossed the border to North Korea via Donghae Highway Transit Office at the East Sea Line at 10 a.m. Monday to inspect venues where joint South-North cultural events and sports training will be held during the PyeongChang Winter Olympics.The South Korean delegation led by Lee Joo-tae, director-general for the inter-Korean exchange and cooperation in the Ministry of Unification, will tour key sites such as Kumkangsan Resort and Masikryong Ski Resort, during the three-day trip. The team might also visit Kalma Airport, a military airfield which is under consideration for use by South Korean skiers on their way to training at Masikryong.The first trip to the North by South Korean government officials in two years comes amid brisk inter-Korean cooperation on the North’s participation in next month‘s Winter Games.By Jung Min-kyung (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)