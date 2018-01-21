N. Korean delegation in S. Korea to inspect concert venues

A North Korean delegation arrived in South Korea on Sunday to check the venues for its proposed art performances at next month’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics.
The seven-member team is led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, and one of North Korea’s most influential women.
Hyun also serves as director of the Moranbong Band, the country’s well-known all-female musical group, reportedly created at the order of leader Kim Jong-un. Hyun is rumored to have had a personal relationship with the North Korean leader.
|Hyun Song-wol arrives at Seoul Station (Yonhap)
|Hyun Song-wol arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)
The delegation crossed the land border via the Gyeongui Line for a two-day trip, becoming the first North Koreans to travel to the South since the launch of the Moon Jae-in administration in May last year.
Several South Korean officials greeted the North Koreans at the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) office at Dorasan Station.
It is expected to head to Gangneung, Gangwon Province, from the capital on a KTX bullet train later Sunday. The delegation is scheduled to return to North Korea on Monday.
The North has agreed to join the Olympics slated for Feb. 9-25 and the 10-day Paralympics that start on March 9, which will be staged in PyeongChang and Gangneung.
It plans to send a 140-member art performance group, consisting of an orchestra, singers and dancers, for concerts in Seoul and Gangneung.
|North Korean delegation, headed by Hyun Song-wol, arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)
|North Korean delegation arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)
|Citizens of Gangneung welcome North Korean delegation (Yonhap)
|North Korean delegation visits the Gangneung Art Center (Yonhap)
The North Korean delegation’s arrival came a day later than originally planned by the two Koreas. In the high-level talks on Jan. 15, the North had agreed to send the delegation Saturday, and confirmed the plans at 10 a.m. Friday.
However, at about 10 p.m. on Friday, the North informed the South that the delegation would not be sent, without elaborating.
South Korea’s Ministry of Unification on Saturday requested an explanation on Saturday, and informed the North that Seoul intends to follow the plans agreed to in the high-level talks.
The North responded later in the day that the delegation will be sent on Sunday, on a 2-day schedule. Pyongyang is said to have provided no explanations about Saturday’s developments
