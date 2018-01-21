N. Korean delegation in S. Korea to inspect concert venues

NATIONAL

A North Korean delegation arrived in South Korea on Sunday to check the venues for its proposed art performances at next month’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



The seven-member team is led by Hyon Song-wol, head of the Samjiyon Orchestra, and one of North Korea’s most influential women.



Hyun also serves as director of the Moranbong Band, the country’s well-known all-female musical group, reportedly created at the order of leader Kim Jong-un. Hyun is rumored to have had a personal relationship with the North Korean leader.







Hyun Song-wol arrives at Seoul Station (Yonhap)

Hyun Song-wol arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)

North Korean delegation, headed by Hyun Song-wol, arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)

North Korean delegation arrives in Gangneung (Yonhap)

Citizens of Gangneung welcome North Korean delegation (Yonhap)

North Korean delegation visits the Gangneung Art Center (Yonhap)