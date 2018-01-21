N. Korea accepts S. Korean advance team's planned visit for joint ski training

NATIONAL

North Korea consented Sunday to South Korea's plan to send an advance team later this week to its ski resort in preparations for joint training ahead of the upcoming PyeongChang Olympics, an official here said.



Last week, the South's government proposed sending a 12-member team to the Mount Kumgang area and Masikryong Ski Resort in the North's eastern region in a three-day program beginning Tuesday.



The two Koreas plan to hold a joint cultural event in the Mount Kumgang area, and their skiers will train together at the ski compound for the Olympic games to open on Feb. 9.







Ri Son-gwon, chairman of the Committee for the Reunification of the Fatherland, sent a fax message to Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon that gave its approval for the delegation's visit, according to the official."The North said that it expects sufficient consultations on issues discussed at the South-North working-level talks during the advance team's visit," the official added.Meanwhile, the North notified the South of a plan to dispatch an eight-member delegation, led by a deputy director general at its sports ministry, on Thursday, according to the ministry official. (Yonhap)