[Breaking] NK underlines dialogue in solving inter-Korean issues

“North Korea has guaranteed peace on the Korean Peninsula, talked about promoting reconciliation among the Korean people, and solving issues surrounding the South and the North through dialogue and negotiations,” Vice Unification Minister Chun Hae-sung said in a briefing.
“North Korea has expressed its hope to send as many delegates to the PyeongChang Olympics,” Chun added.
According to Chun, North Korea’s national Olympic Committee delegation, athletes, supporters, art performers, observers, a taekwondo demonstration team and journalists are expected to come to the PyeongChang Olympics.
|South Korean Unification Minister Cho Myoung-gyon, left, shakes hands with the head of North Korean delegation Ri Son Gwon before their meeting at the Panmunjom in the Demilitarized Zone in Paju, South Korea, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018. (AP-Yonhap)
The remark came from the five-member North Korean delegation that held a meeting with its South Korean counterparts at Panmunjeom near the border. The meeting was the first formal inter-Korean meeting in two years.
Ri Son-gwon, the chairman of the Committee for the Peaceful Reunification of the Country, was the chief delegate of the North Korean delegation, and Cho Myoung-gyon, Seoul’s unification minister was his South Korean counterpart.
South Korea also proposed holding reunions of families separated by the 1950-53 Korean War around Lunar New Year. The holiday falls on Feb. 15-17 this year.
|North Korean Ku Song Ok, 71, right, kisses her South Korean father Gu Sang-yeon, 98, as her North Korean sister Ku Sun Ok, 66, left, smiles after the Separated Family Reunion Meeting at the Diamond Mountain resort in North Korea, on Oct. 26, 2015. (Yonhap)
On the issue of “denuclearization,” North Korea reportedly remained tight-lipped, but seemed attentive toward South Korea’s remarks, said Chun.
Military tensions have risen on the Korean Peninsula due to the North’s relentless missile provocations and its sixth and largest nuclear test last year.
The Moon administration has been pushing for dialogue to bring about a thaw in the long-stalled inter-Korean relations and bring about North Korea’s denuclearization.
By Jung Min-kyung & Joint Press Corps (mkjung@heraldcorp.com)