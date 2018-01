NATIONAL

(Yonhap)

North Korea offered to send a high-level delegation to attend next month's Winter Olympics in the South on Tuesday as the two rivals held their first official talks in more than two years, Seoul said."The North side proposed dispatching a high-level delegation, National Olympic Committee delegation, athletes, supporters, art performers, observers, a taekwondo demonstration team and journalists" to the Games, which will be held in Pyeongchang next month, the South's vice unification minster Chun Hae-Sung told journalists. (AFP)