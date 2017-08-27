Fierce dispute expected at Samsung heir’s appeal

BUSINESS

A fierce legal dispute is expected to extend this week following the Seoul Central District Court’s decision to sentence Samsung Electronics’ de facto leader Lee Jae-yong to a five-year prison term.



During the weekend following the court ruling Friday that found the Samsung heir guilty of five major charges related to the corruption scandal of former President Park Geun-hye, Lee‘s legal team and the special counsel team respectively clenched their fists in preparation for the forthcoming appellate trial.



Referring to the court decision as “unacceptable,” Lee‘s attorneys vowed to file an appeal as soon as possible, gesturing at making a move within the week.



The investigators, who previously had demanded 12 years in jail for the conglomerate chief, viewed Friday’s ruling skeptically and vowed to seek for a more severe penalty in the appeals court. It is likely the investigation team will focus on proving Lee’s full liability over the three charges where he was found “partially guilty.”



Lee’s key charges so far include Samsung‘s sponsorship of Chung Yoo-ra, the equestrian daughter of Park‘s confidante Choi Soon-sil, illegal transfer of the company’s assets overseas and concealment of criminal acts.



Refuting the court’s ruling that downsized the amount of money that was recognized as bribes, the prosecutors are expected to argue that the entire 43.3 billion won ($38.6 million) was offered as donations in return for favors from the ex-president.



Samsung's corporate flag blows at its headquarters in Seocho-dong, southern Seoul, on Sunday. (Yonhap)