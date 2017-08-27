Attention shifts to validity of 2015 Samsung merger

NATIONAL

People watch a TV screen showing Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee Jae-yong's arrival for his verdict hearing at the Seoul Central District Court, Aug. 25, 2017. (Photo credit: Yonhap)

Following the conviction of Samsung Group heir Lee Jae-yong for bribery, attention is now shifting to the validity of a 2015 merger between two Samsung companies, which Lee allegedly used bribery to ensure.The controversial deal, which combined Cheil Industries and Samsung C&T to give birth to Samsung C&T, is being contested at court by minority shareholder Ilsung Pharmaceuticals, which is seeking to invalidate the deal. Ilsung, which held a 2.11 percent stake in C&T, filed the suit on March 2016, claiming the deal strengthened Lee’s equity control over the conglomerate at the expense of minority shareholders.The Seoul Central District Court on Friday found Samsung Electronics vice chairman Lee guilty of bribing the now-ousted President Park Geun-hye for political support for the merger deal. In a separate case, the same court earlier ruled the then-health minister guilty of pressuring the National Pension Service, the single largest shareholder of C&T, to vote in favor of the deal.Friday’s court ruling is expected to have an impact on the pending case on the merger deal, which minority shareholders say unduly aided Lee, the only son of the group’s ailing chairman Lee Kun-hee, in the succession process. Samsung attorneys say the merger was to drive growth.The deal was high controversial at that time.Elliott Advisors, a US-based hedge fund which had launched a high-profile campaign to block the deal, also filed a similar suit but dropped it in March after reaching an agreement with Samsung.Also last year in a separate suit, the Seoul High Court ruled the deal greatly undervalued Samsung C&T and overvalued Cheil Industries. That case has been transferred to the Supreme Court to make a final verdict.The Seoul Central District Court looking into the merger case had earlier delayed the verdict on whether to invalidate the merger, as Lee’s hearings were ongoing. The court ruling is expected in October.The fight comes at a difficult moment for Samsung, whose de facto chief was found guilty of bribery, embezzlement and perjury in connection with the country’s biggest political corruption scandal that led to former President Park’s impeachment last year.The court convicted Samsung’s de facto heir of bribing Park and her close friend Choi Soon-sil in return for the government’s help in tightening his control over the group.Lee, who has been behind bars since February, was found guilty on all five charges -- bribery, embezzlement, concealment of criminal proceeds, illegal transfer of assets overseas and perjury. Lee is set to appeal the court ruling.By Bak Se-hwan (sh@heraldcorp.com)