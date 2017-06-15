Parcel bomber motivated by grudge: police

The suspect in a recent bomb blast at Yonsei University is surrounded by reporters as the police take him to a court on June 15, 2017. (Yonhap)

The suspect detained over Tuesday’s parcel bomb attack at Yonsei University has confessed that he acted out of a personal grudge against the 46-year-old professor, police said Thursday.On Wednesday, police filed for an arrest warrant for the suspect, a 25-year-old engineering graduate student, on charges of illegal use of explosives. The suspect, surnamed Kim, reportedly told police that he carried out the crime to scare and injure the professor.“Kim said he felt offended when he had arguments with the professor over his thesis and he planned the crime in late May after he was harshly rebuked by the teacher,” police said during a press briefing.The professor, who suffered minor burns from the parcel bomb, reportedly told police that his reprimands were for “educational purposes” and that he does not want the student punished.The professor had been the suspect’s supervisor since the beginning of the suspect’s postgrad course.According to police, Kim also confessed to making the bomb by himself, inspired by a subway terror attack in St. Petersburg, Russia, in April.Regarding where he got the information on how to make the bomb, Kim reportedly said that he had manufactured the bomb on his own in his room, “without referring to online tutorial videos,” since late May.The device Kim allegedly made was a nail bomb, according to police. It was made from a coffee tumbler, gunpowder and four AA-size batteries. It also contained scores of screws 1 centimeter long or shorter to make it more lethal.By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)