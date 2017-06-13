Parcel bomb injures 1 at Yonsei University

Published : 2017-06-13 09:47
Updated : 2017-06-13 09:59

A parcel bomb exploded at Seoul’s Yonsei University at around 8:41 a.m. Tuesday morning, hurting the professor who opened the parcel.

Police have cordoned off the site of a suspected parcel bomb attack at Yonsei University in western Seoul on June 13, 2017. (Yonhap)

Kim, a professor of architectural engineering, was immediately taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Witnesses reportedly said that as soon as Kim opened the parcel, the contents exploded and pieces of metal flew out.

The police activated a special team to investigate the details of the explosion, suspecting it may be a terrorist attack.

By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)

