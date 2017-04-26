[Breaking] US moves to deploy key parts of THAAD

A trailer carrying some THAAD equipment enters a site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province, on April 26, 2017. (Yonhap)

(Yonhap)

The US Forces Korea on Wednesday brought launchers, a radar and other key parts of its advanced missile defense system to the site where it is to be deployed, in a surprise move to accelerate its deployment amid heightened tension on the peninsula.Some 20 trailers carrying key components of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system were spotted entering the site in Seongju, North Gyeongsang Province. Though covered by plastic boxes and wrapping, they were believed to include a radar, launchers, interceptors, a fire control and communications unit, a power generator and a cooler.The move is expected to expedite the deployment process to end as early as next month, military officials said.The allies have completed the handover of the site, which had been a golf course, and said they would finish the installment at an early date, but have refused to publicly discuss the detailed schedule.“Today’s measure is aimed to secure operational capability by moving some of the available THAAD components to the site,” the Defense Ministry said in a statement. “It is the deployment of some THAAD parts without carrying out a separate construction process.”The ministry pledged to proceed with the remaining procedure for the deployment “as scheduled,” saying THAAD would be fully operational by the end of this year. The remaining procedure includes an inspection of environmental impacts and the construction of relevant facilities.The US began moving the first elements of THAAD into South Korea in early March, after North Korea test-fired a ballistic missile. The THAAD units will be under the command of 35th Air Defense Artillery Brigade of the US Army.By Yeo Jun-suk (jasonyeo@heraldcorp.com)