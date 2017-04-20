[News Analysis] Moon once again framed in ‘NK dilemma’

Korea completes land provision process for THAAD deployment

Published : 2017-04-20 17:11
Updated : 2017-04-20 17:40

South Korea has completed the process to provide a site for the deployment of the advanced US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

Since the official announcement of a decision to install a THAAD battery in South Korea, Seoul and Washington have been negotiating the use of a golf course in the southeastern county of Seongju for the deployment led by the United States Forces Korea.

"After the process on the THAAD land provision began March 2 under the Status of Forces Agreement, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense and the USFK filed for a permission from the joint (South Korea-US) SOFA committee for the land transfer," the ministry said in a brief press release.

"The chief of the joint committee approved it on Thursday, wrapping up the SOFA process," it said. 

The SOFA is part of the South Korea-US defense treaty, which governs the status of US forces stationed here and the latest action will allow the USFK to expedite the THAAD deployment. (Yonhap)

