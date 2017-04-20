Korea completes land provision process for THAAD deployment

South Korea has completed the process to provide a site for the deployment of the advanced US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense system, the foreign ministry said Thursday.



Since the official announcement of a decision to install a THAAD battery in South Korea, Seoul and Washington have been negotiating the use of a golf course in the southeastern county of Seongju for the deployment led by the United States Forces Korea.





"After the process on the THAAD land provision began March 2 under the Status of Forces Agreement, the South Korean Ministry of National Defense and the USFK filed for a permission from the joint (South Korea-US) SOFA committee for the land transfer," the ministry said in a brief press release."The chief of the joint committee approved it on Thursday, wrapping up the SOFA process," it said.The SOFA is part of the South Korea-US defense treaty, which governs the status of US forces stationed here and the latest action will allow the USFK to expedite the THAAD deployment. (Yonhap)