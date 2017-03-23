Sewol ferry raised after 3 years

While some of the bereaved families watched from boats near the site, salvage operators worked overnight to lift the 145-meter long, 6,825-ton ferry which had been lying at a depth of 44 meters after it sank on April 16, 2014. Among its 476 passengers, 304, mostly high school students, lost their lives. Nine are still unaccounted for.
|The right side of the Sewol ferry is seen above the water as the wreckage begins to be lifted from the seabed near the nation’s southwestern island of Jindo, Thursday. (Yonhap)
At around 3:45 a.m., the right side of the ferry’s structure was seen above water between the two salvage barges, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said.
As of 6 p.m., Thursday, about 8.5 meters of the central part of the hull had surfaced above the water.
“Once the hull of the ship is lifted 13 meters above the surface, which we expect to be around late tonight, we will start tying the hull to the salvage barges, so it can be transported by a semisubmersible vessel to a port in Mokpo,” a ministry official said.
Despite the drizzle, salvage operators said they aim to complete lifting the hull and dock it onto the semisubmersible vessel by Friday, as the neap tide is expected to end before the weekend, which would make it difficult to work in the strong current.
“We were expecting to see about 13 meters of the hull of the ferry above the surface by this morning, but due to delayed preparations, we may see it by late today or at midnight if there are no complications,” the Oceans and Fisheries Minister Kim Young-seok told reporters during a briefing.
Efforts to lift the ship from the seabed were shortly halted in the afternoon on the day, as the hull kept touching the barges during the lifting process.
The ministry said the ship was being raised at an average of 3 meters per hour.
|Salvage workers seen on the part of the Sewol ferry that resurfaced after nearly three years. (Yonhap)
Salvage operators said it would take about a week to properly dock the ship on the semisubmersible vessel for transportation and to drain the water. The transport vessel will then deliver the ferry to a port in Mokpo, some 87 kilometers from the site.
It is expected to take around 12-13 days for the entire process, the ministry official said.
Once the ship is transported to a port in Mokpo, authorities will try to find the remains of the missing passengers and determine why the ship sank.
Prior to the actual lifting of the ship, the ferry was carefully test-lifted 1 meter from the seabed Wednesday, so experts could see if the vessel was ready to be raised.
The ship, lying on the floor of the sea on its left side, would normally weigh 8,300 metric tons according to the ministry, but water, stones and sand inside it have increased that to about 20,000 metric tons.
The government announced the salvage operation plan in 2015, but bad weather and high tides have several times delayed the resumption of operations to raise the wreckage of the ship.
By Kim Da-sol (ddd@heraldcorp.com)