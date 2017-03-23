[Newsmaker] Joy and anger as Sewol surfaces

The mother of one of the nine missing passengers from the 2014 Sewol disaster looks at the site of the government's salvage operation in Jindo, South Jeolla Province, Thursday. (Yonhap)

JINDO, South Jeolla Province -- Several hours after rusted parts of the sunken Sewol ferry's structure finally emerged from the waters on Thursday, the mother of a victim still missing at sea wept aloud at the port nearest the wreckage on the island Jindo."I really miss you, my son. I hope he gets out of the freezing water and meets me here," the mother of Yang Seung-jin, a teacher at Danwon High School in Ansan, told The Korea Herald at the Paengmok port."How handsome my son is! He was a good son, father, husband and teacher. Who would have known if he would just die like this?"The ferry, which has been trapped underwater for 1073 days, began to be appear above the water at around 4 a.m., seven hours after a Chinese consortium began to salvage the ship Wednesday night. It is expected to arrive at Mokpo Port in two weeks, if things go as planned.The victims' grieving families went out to oversee the salvage proceedings on a boat while others watched the operation from the top of a hill on Donggeochado, the nearest island from the scene.When the media reported on the lifting of part of the ship, the families hugged each other in joy in the waiting room at the port. Their joy, however, soon turned to anger as they questioned why it had taken three years.Lim Won-yo, 55 and the father of Yo-han, a student victim from Danwon High School, said his heart was pounding as he watched the ferry finally be brought up."But at the same time, I am frustrated. Nothing has been done for the past three years and now finally the ferry is being salvaged. If it was this easy, why has it not been salvaged for the past years? Why only now?" he asked.The ferry, which was carrying 476 people, sank off South Korea's southwest coast on April 16, 2014. It killed 304 passengers, most of whom were students of Danwon High School on a school trip to Jeju Island. Nine bodies are still unaccounted for.The government aimed to complete the salvage operation by June last year, but it had been pushed back several times due to adverse weather and technical problems."I shouted when I saw the ferry revealed above the water, thinking that my child can finally return home," Lee Keum-hui, the mother of student victim Jo Eun-hwa, told reporters on the boat."But soon after the ferry began to be lifted, I became devastated that my daughter has been left in such a filthy place," said Lee, who has been living in a makeshift home at the port since the ferry disaster occurred.Heo Heung-hwan, the father of another student victim Da-yoon, thanked fellow Koreans for praying in unison for the successful recovery of the ship."I think it is not the end, but the beginning of salvaging the ferry. I hope the ferry can be lifted in the safest way," he added.The victims' families demand the ferry be raised intact so the nine bodies could be recovered and the causes of the accident come to light.A large number of Koreans visited the port Thursday to stand in solidarity with the victims and their families while they patiently wait for the ferry to be brought back.Seo Seong-il, 53, drove to the island from Jinju, North Gyeongsang Province, after hearing the news of the raising of the ferry. He expressed his hope for the smooth salvage operation."I am a little bit worried, but I am confident it will be safely brought back to the surface," he said. "To Koreans, the Sewol ferry accident will never be forgotten. I hope that the truth will never be buried."