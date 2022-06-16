Another infectious disease outbreak reported in N. Korea's southwestern region: state media

North Korea reported another infectious disease outbreak in its southwestern region, with its leader Kim Jong-un sending medicine there in response, amid a battle against COVID-19, according to its state media Thursday.

Kim sent the medicine prepared by his family to the ruling Workers' Party committee of the southwestern city of Haeju, in response to the "acute enteric epidemic," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) said in an English-language article. It did not specify what the disease is.

"He stressed the need to contain the epidemic at the earliest date possible by taking a well-knit measure to quarantine the suspected cases to thoroughly curb its spread," it said. (Yonhap)