Samsung chief visits ASML HQ as race for high-end chip intensifies

ASML CEO Peter Wennink (right) greets Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (left) at the Dutch chip equipment giant’s headquarters in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)

Samsung Electronics top executives on Tuesday held talks with representatives of chip photolithography equipment maker ASML, including its Chief Executive Officer Peter Wennink, the South Korean tech giant said Wednesday.



Representatives of Samsung, including Lee Jae-yong, vice chairman and de facto leader; and Kyung Kye-hyun, co-chief executive officer in charge of Samsung’s semiconductor business, visited the headquarters of ASML in Eindhoven, the Netherlands.



Samsung said in a statement that the meeting was held to discuss ways to handle supply issues of ASML’s extreme ultraviolet photolithography solutions, which are considered key to the world‘s most-advanced semiconductor chip manufacturing process. ASML is the sole provider of EUV solutions in the world.



Samsung, a minority shareholder of ASML, did not elaborate further on their discussions.



Tuesday’s meeting came 20 months after Lee and Wennink last met at the ASML headquarters in October 2020.





Representatives of Samsung Electronics and ASML, including Samsung Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong (second from left), check ASML's EUV machine at ASML headquarters in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, on Tuesday. (Samsung Electronics)