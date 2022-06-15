Paid sick leave system to kick off in July for 1-yr trial in 6 areas

A paid sick leave system guaranteeing 60 percent of the minimum wage as sick pay will go into effect next month for a one-year trial in six cities across the nation, Interior Minister Lee Sang-min said Wednesday.

The minister made the remarks during a government COVID-19 response meeting, saying the system will be tested in six cities across the nation, including the Jongno district in central Seoul, starting July 4.

"The government will kick off the sick pay trial project early next month, allowing workers to take leave for the prevention of infectious diseases and timely treatment," Lee noted.

Under the project, those eligible for sick pay in the six chosen areas will be paid 60 percent of the legal minimum wage while they are on sick leave, he added.

The six areas include the cities of Bucheon, Cheonan, Suncheon, Pohang and Changwon.

"In the wake of big waves of infectious diseases, such as COVID-19, it has become important to build a social condition where workers can rest and recover if they are sick," the minister also said.

According to a 2021 survey by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, only 46 percent of employees said they take paid sick leave. (Yonhap)