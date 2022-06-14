 Back To Top
National

Prosecution again acquits singer over sexual assault allegations

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 14, 2022 - 14:28       Updated : Jun 14, 2022 - 14:28
View of the Supreme Prosecutors` Office in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, on April 18. (Yonhap)
View of the Supreme Prosecutors` Office in Seocho-gu, southern Seoul, on April 18. (Yonhap)

Prosecutors have again acquitted veteran singer Kim Kun-mo of allegations that he sexually assaulted a female hostess at a bar, sources said Tuesday.

The Seoul High Prosecutors Office dismissed the woman's appeal and acquitted the 54-year-old singer of rape charges on June 7, they said.

Kim, who holds the Guinness World Records title for the bestselling album of all time in South Korea in the 1990s, visited the bar in the posh Gangnam area in southern Seoul in August 2016.

The hostess claimed that she was raped by Kim inside of the bar room.

In November, the prosecution acquitted Kim and decided not to indict him, but the alleged victim appealed the decision. (Yonhap)

