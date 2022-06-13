Lee Jae-yong regaining appetite for batteries?

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong arrives at Seoul`s Gimpo Airport on June 7 before departing for Europe. (Park Hae-moon/The Korea Herald)

Samsung Electronics Vice Chairman Lee Jae-yong reportedly met with BMW Group Chairman Olive Zipse last week in Germany in an apparent move to renew his commitment to Samsung’s electric vehicle battery business, as well as its long-held partnership with the luxury carmaker.



According to news reports Monday, the Samsung chief’s first stop of his two-week Europe trip that began last Tuesday was Germany. And he held a meeting with the BMW chief at the carmaker’s Munich headquarters.



Samsung and BMW have maintained close ties for years, with Samsung’s battery-making unit Samsung SDI supplying batteries for the carmaker’s first electric vehicles as the sole supplier.



The high-profile meeting comes, however, amid skepticism about the friendly partnership following BMW’s recent decision to add China’s CATL -- Samsung’s archrival -- to a list of its battery suppliers.



“BMW has continued diversifying battery suppliers. Its addition of CATL is nothing new for Samsung SDI,” said Lee Chang-min, an analyst at KB Securities.



But he declined to put too much emphasis on the meeting itself, calling it a usual business client meeting.



“The leaders are believed to have discussed future partnership, especially on the carmaker’s upcoming EV platform,” he added.



Samsung SDI is a battery partner for BMW’s new EV platform, called Nueve Klasse, which is scheduled to debut in 2025. BMW is also adopting autonomous driving features to the platform in partnership with US chip giant Qualcomm, raising the possibility that Samsung will join as the foundry chip maker.





Mixed outlook



EV batteries, a burgeoning market where global battery makers invest heavily to secure an earlier edge, were missing from Samsung Group’s new investment plans that were unveiled recently.



Last month, the nation’s largest conglomerate announced plans to invest a whopping 450 trillion won ($349 billion) over the next five years, citing semiconductors, biopharmaceuticals, 6G network, artificial intelligence and the metaverse as key growth drivers.



Because Samsung SDI had already maintained a low profile in terms of huge investments compared to its global rivals, speculation was growing that Lee, Samsung’s de facto leader, may have lost his appetite for the battery business.



“Expectations were high when Lee appointed his right-hand man to lead Samsung SDI late last year,” said an industry official on condition of anonymity. “But months later, now there seems no clear sign of change in its strategy focusing on profitability rather than growth.”





Samsung SDI CEO Choi Yoon-ho (left) arrives at Seoul`s Gimpo Airport to depart for a business trip to Europe on June 7. (Park Hae-moon/The Korea Herald)