 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

'Squid Game' to return for 2nd season

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 13, 2022 - 10:10       Updated : Jun 13, 2022 - 10:10
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from
This image provided by Netflix shows a scene from "Squid Game." (Yonhap)

The global sensation "Squid Game" will return for a second season, Netflix confirmed Monday.

"A whole new round is coming," director, writer and executive producer Hwang Dong-hyuk said in a letter to fans released by Netflix. "And now, Gi-hun returns. The Front Man returns. Season 2 is coming."

Gi-hun, played by Lee Jung-jae, is the debt-ridden character who gets involved in a mysterious deadly contest to win 45.6 billion won ($37.9 million) in prize money in the nine-part series.

Hwang added that Cheol-su, the "boyfriend" of the show's animatronic doll, Young-hee, will be introduced to viewers in the next season.

But he did not elaborate on the detailed schedules of production.

Released in September last year, the all-Korean survival drama "Squid Game" became Netflix's most successful series in the streamer's history, attracting 1.65 billion hours of viewing in the first four weeks of release.

The director, who has usually made feature films, including the historical drama "The Fortress," throughout his career, thanked global fans for giving unprecedented support to his first TV show.

"It took 12 years to bring the first season of 'Squid Game' to life last year," Hwang said. "But it took 12 days for Squid Game to become the most popular series ever."

"Squid Game" is now poised to become the first Korean-language series to win an award at the Emmys slated for September.

It has racked up many pre-Emmy wins, including the best actor and actress prizes at the Screen Actors Guild Awards. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114