South Korea mulling whether to stop isolating COVID-19 patients

South Korea stopped requiring unvaccinated air travelers to quarantine upon arrival starting June 8. (Yonhap)
South Korea is set to decide whether to scrap mandatory isolation measures for COVID-19 patients amid an improving situation since omicron’s peak in March.
According to official statistics, over the last two weeks ending on Saturday midnight, Korea logged 10,375 cases and 15 deaths each day on average -- down from the daily average of 21,314 cases and 32 deaths seen during previous two weeks.
The latest simulation by the National Institute for Mathematical Sciences released May 31 showed the downward trend was expected to continue through the end of June. The institute’s modeling team considered factors such as cellphone mobility trends, level of vaccine protection in the population, recent case rates, hospitalizations and death rates to get to the results.
But this simulation did not factor in the termination of the quarantine requirement for unvaccinated travelers. Vaccinated travelers did not have to quarantine from March 21.
Starting Wednesday, Korea got rid of mandatory post-travel quarantine for all inbound air travelers regardless of their vaccination status, as part of the post-omicron response plan announced in April. Under the plan, COVID-19’s status as an infectious disease was downgraded from the most threatening to second most threatening.
Patients still have to isolate for seven days, but this requirement may soon be discontinued. If so, Koreans will no longer need to isolate or quarantine due to COVID-19. Close contacts of patients already stopped quarantining in March, unless they work with high-risk groups.
In a press conference Thursday, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency’s commissioner Peck Kyong-ran raised concerns about dropping the mandatory COVID-19 isolation period. “If we no longer isolate patients, the expected outcome is an increase in infections,” she said.
Dr. Eom Joong-sik, an infectious disease specialist at a designated COVID-19 hospital in Incheon, cautioned against getting rid of the rules altogether. In a phone call with The Korea Herald, he said: “I think it’s very likely that we’ll see another wave in the latter half of the year, and isolating patients is really the last remaining buffer.”
He said reinstating restrictions and soliciting people’s compliance with them in the event of a fall or winter wave would be difficult.
Korea is currently offering fourth vaccine doses to people ages 60 and above, 89 percent of whom have been boosted after completing their primary vaccination series. A fourth dose is not recommended for younger people unless they are clinically vulnerable.
KDCA chief Peck has said that plans for a possible next round of vaccinations for the general population would be decided based on the circulation of variants and updates in vaccines. Recently, Moderna announced that its revised vaccine was more effective against omicron.
After omicron rendered existing antibody drugs ineffective, Korea expanded its treatment portfolio to include AstraZeneca’s prevention drug Evusheld. An initial batch of some 5,000 doses is set to arrive sometime in July.
