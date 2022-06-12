 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Entertainment

KBS to air new webtoon-based drama ‘Jinxed at First’

By Lee Si-jin
Published : Jun 12, 2022 - 14:39       Updated : Jun 12, 2022 - 14:39
Cover images of webtoon and TV series of “Jinxed at First” (Kakao Entertainment, KBS)
Cover images of webtoon and TV series of “Jinxed at First” (Kakao Entertainment, KBS)

Public broadcaster KBS is scheduled to air a new webtoon-based romance series titled “Jinxed at First” on June 15.

The broadcaster’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama is an adaptation of a popular Kakao Page webtoon of the same title created by author Han Ji-hye and illustrator Goo Seul, which recorded 100 million cumulative views over its three-season run from 2016 to 2020.

Helmed by television director Yoon Sang-ho, the series features a poor, unlucky fish vendor named Soo-kwang who meets a mysterious woman named Seul-bi. Seul-bi has the ability to glimpse into the future of anyone she touches.

The story develops by portraying how Soo-kwang’s life changes after meeting Seul-bi.

Actors Na In-woo and Seohyun of Girl’s Generation will star as the lead characters in the upcoming KBS fantasy romance.

Released in December 2016, the original webtoon was noted for its charming characters and heart-pounding romance. It was serialized for three seasons before coming to an end in 2020.

Celebrating its drama adaptation, Kakao Entertainment released a special sequel of “Jinxed at First” on Thursday.

New episodes of the webtoon sequel will be available every Thursday via Kakao Entertainment and Kakao Page.

The 16-part TV drama series is scheduled to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 p.m. on KBS.

The series will also be available via local streaming service Wavve.

By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114