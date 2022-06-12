KBS to air new webtoon-based drama ‘Jinxed at First’

Cover images of webtoon and TV series of “Jinxed at First” (Kakao Entertainment, KBS)
Public broadcaster KBS is scheduled to air a new webtoon-based romance series titled “Jinxed at First” on June 15.
The broadcaster’s new Wednesday-Thursday drama is an adaptation of a popular Kakao Page webtoon of the same title created by author Han Ji-hye and illustrator Goo Seul, which recorded 100 million cumulative views over its three-season run from 2016 to 2020.
Helmed by television director Yoon Sang-ho, the series features a poor, unlucky fish vendor named Soo-kwang who meets a mysterious woman named Seul-bi. Seul-bi has the ability to glimpse into the future of anyone she touches.
The story develops by portraying how Soo-kwang’s life changes after meeting Seul-bi.
Actors Na In-woo and Seohyun of Girl’s Generation will star as the lead characters in the upcoming KBS fantasy romance.
Released in December 2016, the original webtoon was noted for its charming characters and heart-pounding romance. It was serialized for three seasons before coming to an end in 2020.
Celebrating its drama adaptation, Kakao Entertainment released a special sequel of “Jinxed at First” on Thursday.
New episodes of the webtoon sequel will be available every Thursday via Kakao Entertainment and Kakao Page.
The 16-part TV drama series is scheduled to air every Wednesday and Thursday at 9:50 p.m. on KBS.
The series will also be available via local streaming service Wavve.
By Lee Si-jin (sj_lee@heraldcorp.com
)