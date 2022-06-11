New virus cases under 10,000 for 2nd day

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases remained below 10,000 for the second consecutive day on Saturday while the country is mulling eased antivirus restrictions to restore pre-pandemic normalcy.The country added 8,422 new infections, including 64 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,200,346, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.Saturday's figure was down from 9,315 the previous day.The country added 10 COVID-19 deaths, bringing the death toll to 24,351. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.The number of critically ill patients came to 101.As of Saturday, 44.6 million, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.33 million had received their first booster shots.A total of 4.25 million people, or 8.3 percent of the population, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said. (Yonhap)