 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
National

S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 10,000 amid waning omicron wave

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 11:34       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 11:34
People pass a COVID-19 testing station for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
People pass a COVID-19 testing station for arrivals at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)

South Korea's new COVID-19 cases fell below 10,000 Friday, continuing a gradual decline, as the country is working to return to pre-pandemic normalcy.

The country added 9,315 COVID-19 infections, including 34 cases from overseas, bringing the total caseload to 18,209,650, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.

South Korea has seen a gradual decline in total infections in recent weeks after the omicron-driven worst virus wave that pushed up the daily count to over 620,000 in mid-March.

The country added 18 COVID-19 deaths Friday, bringing the death toll to 24,341. The fatality rate stood at 0.13 percent.

The number of critically ill patients came to 107, compared with 106 the previous day.

As of Thursday, 44.6 million people, or 86.9 percent of the population, had completed the full two-dose vaccinations, and 33.33 million, representing 64.9 percent, had received their first booster shots.

More than 4.23 million people, or 8.2 percent of the population, had gotten their second booster shots, the KDCA said.

On Thursday, KDCA chief Peck Kyong-ran called for social consensus on whether to lift the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period for COVID-19 patients, noting the quarantine-free scheme for those infected is bound to spark the spread of the virus to damage public health and raise financial and other social burdens.

The KDCA is expected to make a decision on the possible lifting of the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period for COVID-19 patients next week. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114