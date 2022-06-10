 Back To Top
Business

Jin Air to bring back B777 to Jeju route amid surging travel demand

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 10:22       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 10:22
This photo, provided by Jin Air Co. on Friday, shows a B777-200ER. (Yonhap)
Jin Air Co., the budget carrier unit of Korean Air Lines Co., said Friday it is resuming the operation of its mid-to-large B777-200ER airplane starting this weekend to meet growing travel demand amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

The aircraft will be added to the Gimpo-Jeju route Sunday, about 16 months after its suspension over the outbreak of the pandemic, the company said in a release.

The same plane will also be put into service for international routes in July to meet surging travel demand expected during the summer peak season, it said.

Jin Air plans to introduce three more of the same plane in phases once maintenance work, test flights and government inspections are completed.

Jin Air first brought in the B777-200ER in 2014.

Meanwhile, Jin Air said it will add a B737-8 plane to its fleet in July. The B737-8 is considered eco-friendly for its advanced technology designed to help reduce carbon emissions by being about 15 percent more fuel efficient than others in the same class.

With the introduction of the B737-8, Jin Air will operate a fleet of 26 planes, consisting of 22 B737s and four B777-200ERs, according to the company. (Yonhap)

