 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

BOK chief emphasizes timely action to tame inflation, hints at more rate hikes

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 10:06       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 10:06
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong delivers an opening speech at the BOK International Conference 2022 titled
Bank of Korea (BOK) Gov. Rhee Chang-yong delivers an opening speech at the BOK International Conference 2022 titled "The Changing Role of Central Banks: What Can We Do and What Should We Do?" at a Seoul hotel last Thursday, in this file photo provided by the central bank. (Yonhap)

South Korea's top central banker on Friday emphasized the importance of timely action to fight rising inflation in the latest hint at further rate hikes amid worries that prices could fast rise amid high energy and commodity prices.

Gov. Rhee Chang-yong of the Bank of Korea (BOK) made the case for the role of central banks as inflation fighters at a time when global upward inflation pressure has been mounting for a significant period of time.

"In the short term, rate hikes could increase the difficulties for vulnerable people but losing the timing could let inflation mount further, and it could aggravate the damage," Rhee said in a speech to celebrate the 72nd anniversary of the central bank's establishment.

Last month, the BOK hiked its policy rate by a quarter percentage point to keep a lid on inflation. This marked the fifth increase in borrowing costs since August last year.

The central bank has hinted at further rate hikes as it predicts that price growth this year could hit the highest level in 14 years.

Consumer prices, a major gauge of inflation, jumped 5.4 percent last month from a year earlier. It was the steepest on-year increase since August 2008.

With inflation pressure building up, observers are closely watching how swiftly and aggressively the BOK will move in its monetary policy decisions.

On Thursday, BOK Deputy Gov. Park Jong-seok told reporters that the central bank does not "completely" rule out the possibility of a "big-step" 0.5 percentage-point rate hike to combat inflation, but it currently thinks that 0.25 percentage-point increments are more appropriate. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114