 Back To Top
National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
Finance

Seoul shares open steeply lower on inflation woes

By Yonhap
Published : Jun 10, 2022 - 09:54       Updated : Jun 10, 2022 - 09:54
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)
An electronic board showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (Kospi) at a dealing room of the Hana Bank headquarters in Seoul on Friday. (Yonhap)

Seoul shares opened steeply lower Friday, taking a cue from an overnight US stock plunge amid concerns about inflation and a slowdown in the global economy.

The Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 27.48 points, or 1.05 percent, to 2,597.96 points in the first 15 minutes of trading.

Investors are bracing themselves for the release of US inflation data later on Friday (US time).

The tech-heavy Nasdaq composite retreated 2.75 percent and the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 1.94 percent amid concerns that the Federal Reserve may push for more aggressive monetary policies if the May consumer price growth turns out higher than expected.

Investors are also worried about the growing possibility of stagflation as growth outlooks for major economies are slashed.

In Seoul, market bellwether Samsung Electronics lost 1.69 percent, and the country's largest chemical company LG Chem shed 0.51 percent.

Leading automaker Hyundai Motor added 0.27 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix declined 2.84 percent.

The local currency changed hands at 1,266.1 won against the US dollar as of 9:15 a.m., down 9.2 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe

National
Election 2022
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
esports
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
#Hashtag Korea
Topics
Weekender
PR Newswire
Global Insight
한국어판
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Jeon Chang-hyeop
Juvenile Protection Manager: Kim Young-won
Tel : +82-2-727-0114